Thieves steal 300 litres of diesel from roadworks site in Telford
Thieves made off with up to 300 litres of diesel which was being stored near to roadworks in Telford.
The fuel was stolen from a site near the Clock Tower island, in Donnington, which undergoing a major improvement project.
Police said between 200 to 300 litres disappeared overnight between March 1 at 2pm and 7am the following day.
Anyone with information should call 101 and refer to OIS 0100S 020317.
About 350 litres of diesel was also siphoned from a lorry parked overnight in Weston Heath, Shifnal, on March 2.