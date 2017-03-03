Shropshire prison officer sacked after asking schoolgirl, 15, for topless photos

A Shropshire prison officer was sacked after asking a vulnerable 15-year-old schoolgirl to send him topless images of herself, a court heard.

Alan Humphries, 38, of of Gravelly Drive, Newport, sent the girl thousands of text messages, many containing “inappropriate” and sexually explicit comments before the matter came to light.

He was jailed for 90 days suspended for two years at Telford Magistrates Court.

Humphries pleaded guilty to an offence of enticing a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity between June and July 2016 at a previous hearing.

Miss Abigail Hall, prosecuting, said an investigation was launched after the distressed teenager showed the messages to a teacher at her school who reported the matter. She said Humphries, a former soldier, sent her about 2,500 messages.

“The defendant was asking for pictures of her without her bra and asking her to ‘lift her top up’.

“There was an investigation by police and social services and she was visited at home where she confirmed her account of what happened,” Miss Hall said.

She said: “The complainant said the first time he made suggestive comments the defendant was drunk, but from then on he clearly wasn’t drunk. She told him he was too old for her and that his comments were not appropriate.

“She started getting messages from him asking her what she was wearing and what her bra size was.

“She said this made her uncomfortable and she told him that she was 15 years old and that what he was saying was wrong.

“He sent her a picture of his face. She said that she didn’t encourage him and that she didn’t find him attractive.”

Miss Hall said when Humphries was arrested he gave a “no comment” interview, but later told police officers it had been “banter and nothing more”.

Mr Kevin McKenzie, defending, said: “He apologies to the court. He accepts that there had been inappropriate comments, but he doesn’t accept that there was an ulterior motive.

“It is right that there are no indecent images of any kind.”

He said Humphries had served in the army in conflict situations. Since his arrest he had been diagnosed with the mental health condition bi-polar.

He added that his client had since been dismissed from his position at HMP Stoke Heath, near Market Drayton.

Chairman of the bench Mrs Angela Channon also sentenced Humphries to 30 rehabilitation activity days, ordered him to pay costs £185 and a victim surcharge of £115.

He was also made subject to an indefinite restraining order meaning that he must not contact the teenager in any way in future.