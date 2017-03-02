West Mercia Police performing well, watchdog report finds

West Mercia Police is performing well at keeping people safe and reducing crime – but Dyfed-Powys Police has been told it needs to improve by a watchdog.

In the report looking at Dyfed-Powys Police's performance, Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) raised concerns about its investigation standards and said there were "weaknesses" in how it supports and safeguards vulnerable people.

HMIC said that overall the effectiveness of Dyfed-Powys Police at keeping people safe and reducing crime "requires improvement", stating that it is because of a weakness in the way that the force investigates crime and keeps victims safe.

Wendy Williams, author of the report, said: "Dyfed-Powys Police requires improvement at investigating crime and reducing re-offending.

"The initial investigation of crime is good at the first point of contact, and the use of a risk-based assessment method by call handlers is a welcome improvement.

"However, the crime allocation policy is based on the type of crime rather than the threat, harm and risk involved. This means that the force is not taking a victim-focused approach to the allocation of all crime."

West Mercia Police, however, has been found to have improved based on last year's findings from the HMIC, having been found to be good at keeping people safe and reducing crime.

The report highlights that West Mercia's standard of investigations has improved and vulnerable victims receive a better service, as well as being found to making improvements in the way it tackles serious and organised crime, although HMIC says the force's approach to crime prevention requires improvement.

HMIC also said it found some improvements in how the force tackles serious and organised crime

Ms Williams said: "The force operates on a solid foundation of local policing from which safer neighbourhood teams work well with local communities. As part of their day-to-day activity, officers and police community support officers (PCSOs) take time to find out what matters to local people.

"The force is changing operational practices for criminal investigations. Considerable investment is being made to accredit more of the workforce to specialist investigator standard in order to both increase its capacity to investigate crime and provide a better service to vulnerable victims."

The policing watchdog also assured the public that they can feel confident that West Mercia Police protects vulnerable people and supports victims well.

"Since HMIC last examined this area in 2015, the force has improved the service it provides to domestic abuse victims and missing children," Ms Williams said.

Although on the whole the force was praised for its work, there were a number of areas highlight for improvement including evaluating its problem-solving initiatives properly and improvement its knowledge on local demographics and population trends.

The report states: "If the force knew more about local demographics and population trends, then it would be in a better position to prioritise resources and plan for the future.

"Also, while there is no doubt that the force is committed to addressing problems in local communities, it does not evaluate its problem-solving initiatives properly. These are highlighted in this report as areas for improvement."

West Mercia Police Chief Constable Anthony Bangham said overall he was pleased with the outcome of the report and steps for improvement had already been implemented by staff.

He said: "I welcome the HMIC's inspection report and I am pleased to see highlighted areas of work which continuously protect people from harm in our communities.

"Although generally positive, the report concludes that there is room for improvement and I am pleased that we have already taken steps to improve our support of vulnerable people.

"As a force we have implemented an ongoing and progressive strategy to better equip our officers and staff with the skills required to support the most vulnerable members of our communities.

"This has been recognised by HMIC and our intention is to not just satisfy these requirements but to become great at protecting the most vulnerable."

Although HMIC is critical of Dyfed-Powys Police's effectiveness overall, it was praised for its work in some areas, including for preventing crime and tackling anti-social behaviour, and to how it responds to serious and organised crime.

Responding to the HMIC's findings Deputy Chief Constable Darren Davies said the force will continue to take "robust steps" to address the highlighted areas that need improving.

He said the force are in the process of introducing a range of initiatives, including changing the way it prioritises and manages crime.

"We acknowledge and welcome today’s report and are very aware of the work that remains ahead of us as we make every effort to deliver the most effective service we possibly can. The report identifies a number of areas of positive progress and good practice, but there remains the need for yet further improvement," he said.

"The inspection was conducted some months ago, and we have and will continue to take robust steps to address the areas for improvement with the support of partners, staff and communities.

"We are on the cusp of introducing a range of initiatives, including for example significant changes to the way in which we prioritise and manage crimes. In addition, I am keen to ensure that we get the basics right in all our interactions with our communities, protect the vulnerable and deliver a high quality police service for all."

He added: "We are also improving and expanding the ways in which we can capture the views of the public, and in everything we are doing we are striving to ensure that our decisions and efforts today are enhancing our capability and capacity for the challenges of the future."

Nationally HMIC's report found that most of the 43 forces in England and Wales were providing a good service but said that others have let victims down.

The inspectors said there are now too few detectives and in some areas an erosion of neighbourhood policing.