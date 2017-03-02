Man suffers face and chest injuries in Bridgnorth glass attack

A man had to receive hospital treatment for face and chest injuries after being attacked with a glass outiside a Bridgnorth pub.

Police said the 50-year-old man was believed to have been struck by a glass outside The Vine Inn in Mill Street, at 12.30am on Sunday, February 26.

The man had to go to hospital with injuries to his face and chest.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information relating to it is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 referencing incident 075S of February 26. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org