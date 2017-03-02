Jailed: Former businessman gets seven years for metal bar attack on Newtown man

A former businessman has been jailed for seven years after a court heard how he broke into another man’s home and attacked him with a metal bar.

Jonathan Rogers, 33, a former businessman, also tried to throttle the victim on the landing of his home.

Judge Rhys Rowlands, sitting at Mold Crown Court, warned Rogers that he would have received a 10 and a half year sentence if he had been convicted after trial.

Rogers, of no fixed abode, admitted entering a dwelling in Orchid Walk, Newtown, on December 30 and inflicting GBH on Jamie Re.

The victim was confronted in the early hours and struck repeatedly. An attempt was also made to throttle him but the victim got the better of his assailant, who fled.

Judge Rowlands said: “You went there in drink having armed yourself with a metal instrument, most likely to be a ratchet bar from a socket set.”

Rogers told police he had drunk two bottles of vodka.

David Mainstone, prosecuting, said that the victim no longer felt safe in his own home. The defendant gave a “no comment” interview.

The court heard that the defendant and the victim were known to each other, but the defendant had no explanation for what he had done. He said he had no malice towards the victim.

Robin Boag, defending, said Rogers deserved credit for admitting a serious offence when he had no recollection of it.

The defendant had run a ground work company which got into financial difficulties, and the company employing eight people folded.

There had been relationship problems, he resorted to drink and the offence occurred.

Rogers was remorseful for what he had done.