Telford torture case: Officers shocked by ‘inhumane’ treatment of innocent man

It is one of the most horrific cases of torture Shropshire has seen – and shocked even experienced police officers. A vulnerable 20-year-old man was kept against his will in a Telford bedsit while being subjected to an almost unimaginable level of violence.

Today, the seven people responsible for the “gratuitous and sadistic” campaign of torture are beginning long jail sentences.

And the man in charge of policing in Telford spoke of a case the like of which he has never seen before.

Prosecutors described the treatment dished out to the victim as “dehumanising and degrading” – he was forced to eat human and dog excrement as well as drink human urine.

He was regularly beaten with chairs and had punches and kicks rained down on him.

And as if that wasn’t enough, he was cut, burned and had the word “paedo” carved into his leg.

Yet there was absolutely no evidence that the victim had ever done anything wrong.

Today Telford police commander Supt Tom Harding said: “We are still not sure what the exact motivation was for the attack on this young man. There is nothing in his previous history to suggest he was ever suspected of being a sex offender. There is no intelligence that has come to light since.

“Whether there was a misunderstanding or misidentification or just whether these people were acting randomly is unclear.

“It is likely that they probably took advantage of an opportunity to abuse someone. What the pack mentality can do just boggles the mind.”

Mr Harding said officers discovered the victim after receiving an anonymous tip-off providing very sketchy information.

Detective Inspector Mark Bellamy, the senior investigating officer, said: “The victim in this case was subjected to a truly shocking and senseless attack over a prolonged period of time, the like of which I have never seen in 21 years as a police officer.

“The horrific ordeal that he experienced will have a long-lasting effect, both physically and psychologically, and I would like to pay tribute to his outstanding bravery. I would also like to make it clear that no allegations of sexual assault have ever been received by police regarding this man.”

Luke Mansell, Nathan Bates, Daniel Doyle, Dean Butler, Gavin Smith and a 17-year-old who can’t be named for legal reasons were sentenced for conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent.

Stephanie Titley also admitted a charge of false imprisonment.

No further action will be taken against a 21-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl, all from Telford, who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Much of the evidence given in court cannot be published because it is too graphic.

When examined at hospital, the victim was found to have a fractured jaw and two fractured ribs among the numerous cuts, bruises and burns.

Two of the perpetrators bragged of their involvement, which ultimately led to their capture and prosecution after a housemate called the police to tell them.

When police first turned up at the scene of the torture in Woodside, Titley hid the victim under a duvet on a mattress and sat on him so police did not discover him.

At one stage, the victim had a tooth removed with pliers. He was attacked with a broom handle and hot hair straighteners.

Prosecutor Sally Howes told Stafford Crown Court: “They set upon him to inflict gratuitous violence aimed at dehumanising and degrading him in every way possible.

“The victim said Butler challenged him about being a paedophile but despite his denials Butler assaulted him and encouraged Bates to do the same. Other defendants became involved resulting in days of what can only be described as a regime of systematic torture.

“The crown asserts this was prolonged, sustained, gratuitous and sadistic violence.”