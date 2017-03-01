Paedophile rehabilitation call: Courts should be left to decide on sentencing, says West Mercia police boss

Judges and magistrates should be left to decide the most suitable sentences for paedophiles and child sex offenders, West Mercia’s police and crime commissioner said today.

John Campion was speaking after a leading national child protection officer said those who viewed indecent images of children but went no further should not be jailed but instead rehabilitated.

Chief Constable Simon Bailey, of the National Police Chiefs’ Council said police forces “cannot cope” with the huge rise in reports of people looking at indecent images.

He said about 400 people were arrested by police in conjunction with the National Crime Agency every month for accessing such images.

He said he knew his views would cause “nervousness” and attract headlines.

But the police chief, who is head of Operation Hydrant which investigates historical sex abuse across the UK, added: “There are undoubtedly tens of thousands of men that are seeking to exploit children online with a view to meeting them.

“That’s where I believe our focus has got to be. They are the individuals that pose the really significant threat.”

Offenders who viewed online child abuse images should be placed on the sex offenders’ register, cautioned and managed in the community undergoing rehabilitation, Chief Constable Bailey said.

Referrals to rehabilitation “increasingly are effective”, he said, and not using the court system would “speed things up”.

He added: “Every time an image is viewed, the victim is being victimised again and there is nothing as abhorrent. But we have to be able to manage the totality.”

But Mr Campion said: “Custody will always have a role as a punishment for this sort of offence and I believe that is absolutely the right approach.

“However, there needs to be a greater emphasis on effective rehabilitation whilst people are in prison, in order to reduce all types of re-offending and build safer communities.

“We have an independent judiciary in this country and it will always be for our judges and magistrates to determine the most appropriate punishments for any crime.”

A Home Office spokesperson said the government had committed £20m to the National Crime Agency for specialist teams to tackle online child sexual exploitation.

The NSPCC agreed that prison sentences served a vital purpose in terms of public protection, justice, and acting as a deterrent.

But a spokesman added: “We cannot arrest our way out of the situation. If we are to protect more children we must make prevention and rehabilitation a priority.”