Oswestry company director jailed for child sex images

The director of an Oswestry-based furniture company who was found in possession of dozens of indecent images of children has been jailed.

Simon King, 47, had denied being responsible for the images found on a computer at his business premises in West Felton.

He was found guilty of five offences by a jury at an earlier trial and at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday he was jailed for a total of six months.

Judge Jim Tindal said that King had denied the allegations and even after the jury’s verdict reports showed he was still “stuck in denial” and not accepting what he had done.

He said he had no confidence that King would comply with any probation supervision while continuing to offer no explanation and not to accept responsibility.

The court heard that King, of The Barns, Abbotsmoor Farm House at West Felton, had been jailed in 2005 for conspiracy to defraud.

At court yesterday he was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for three years and must be on the sex offenders register for seven years.

During the trial earlier this month, the jury heard the material was found by police on hard drives on a computer at the premises of Halcyon Furniture at Haughton, West Felton.

Analysis of the device revealed almost 170 still and moving images on one of five hard drives inside the computer.

There were 157 indecent still photographs, of which 38 were Category A, the most serious.

Another four were Category B images and there were a further 119 at Category C. There were five indecent moving images, of which four were in the most serious category.

King had denied downloading or creating the images on dates between March, 2010, and August, 2012.

He had claimed the hard drives were used for recording music and some were second-hand.