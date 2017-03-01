Michael Warham murder case: Retrial ordered after jury fails to reach a verdict

A retrial will be held into the killing of a 16-year-old in Shrewsbury after the jury hearing the case of the man accused of murdering Michael Warham was discharged today after failing to reach a verdict.

Declan Graves, 19, of Dymchurch Road, Liverpool, denies murdering Mr Warham in the Meole Brace area of Shrewsbury last year.

Mr Warham, who was from the Bootle area of Merseyside, suffered stab wounds to his chest and abdomen and died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on August 4.

The jury at Stafford Crown Court started its deliberations on Friday and was told on Monday it could consider a majority verdict but was discharged by the judge today.

A date for the retrial is expected to be announced this afternoon.