Arrest warrant issued for Telford man, 36

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Telford man for the breach of a community order.

Michael Harries was given a community order at Telford and Shropshire Magistrates' Court on December 24.

A warrant for his arrest was issued by the court in February for a breach of the order.

The 36-year-old did not attend court and police are now trying to locate him.

Harries has connections to the Sutton Hill, Madeley and Much Wenlock areas.

Anyone who has seen Harries or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org