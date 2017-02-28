Thief grabs bag off elderly woman in Telford street

A woman in her 80s had her bag stolen while walking in Telford

The woman was walking along Waverley in Woodside when she was approached by a man who took her bag and ran up some steps and into the estate.

The theft happened at about 4.30pm on Sunday.

The man is described as being in his 30s, of average build. He was wearing a hat, dark zip-up top, dark blue jeans and trainers.

He was carrying a large canvas-style shopping bag, which was black on one side and a tapestry with cats on the other.

Police are keen for anyone who saw the incident, or who was in the area at the time to come foward.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 530S of February 26. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org