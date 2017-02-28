Prison plagued by drugs and violence

Violence and drug problems have spiralled at a prison that serves Shropshire because of staff shortages and ‘significant prisoner unrest’, according to a damning report released today.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Prisons for England and Wales described relationships between staff and inmates at Featherstone Prison as poor and said it was ‘perhaps no surprise’ the facility had declined ‘so quickly and so sharply’.

In a 2013 report the prison, which sits near the M54 was described as a ‘very positive establishment’.

But, according to Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke the current senior leadership team does not have ‘sufficient knowledge or oversight of some key areas’, including use of force and the unregulated segregation of inmates self-isolating.

Mr Clarke said the only way for the prison to improve is for the leadership team to ‘get to grips with the serious issues’ identified in today’s report.

The report, prepared after an inspection at the end of last year, said the prison had ‘well managed and analysed’ intelligence that highlighted problems with drugs, violence and mobile phones, but that insufficient action was being taken to address the problems.

In regards to former ‘legal highs’, inspectors said the prison was not monitoring the ‘full extent’ of the problem and ‘did not have a strategy or action plan to reduce drug availability’ in general.

Inspectors also raised serious concerns around the living conditions of inmates.

They found that the segregation unit had been damaged last summer and was still not usable, while the temporary segregation unit was in a ‘very poor condition’ and not properly staffed.

In the temporary unit, about half of the designated cells were out of use due to damage, and had been for ‘a considerable time’.

The whole prison was found to be in a ‘poor state of repair’. This was reflected in the ‘disgraceful condition’ of showers and the state of the cells, which were described as ‘dirty, poorly ventilated, covered in graffiti and in need of decoration’.

Mr Clarke has now made recommendations to Featherstone bosses in order to improve its performance.

These include: Analysing all violent incidents and taking coordinated action; Taking appropriate safeguarding action for those inmates self-isolating; Monitoring the full extent of drug availability and putting an action plan in place to reduce the supply; and fully refurbishing showers and maintaining cells to an acceptable standard

He said: “Given the well-known destabilising influence, which a high level of drug availability has in prisons, with the associated debt and bullying feeding a cycle of violence, perhaps we should not be surprised at the serious decline in the safety of the men at Featherstone.

“If the prison is to once again become a safe and decent place that can fulfil its role as a training and resettlement prison, there needs to be dynamic, visible leadership, which gets to grips with the serious issues we have identified.”

The Ministry of Justice, which runs UK prisons, has recently unveiled a blueprint to tackle a crisis currently gripping the country.

Within this is a plan to increase officer numbers, including an extra 50 between Featherstone and its neighbouring young offenders institute Brinsford.

Michael Spurr, chief executive of the National Offender Management Service, said these reforms would help Featherstone improve.

He said: “The deterioration in performance at Featherstone isn’t acceptable but reflects the real pressures which the system has faced over the last few years.

“The Government have set out a clear plan for reform in the Prison and Courts Bill laid before Parliament last week, including investing over £100 million to provide 2,500 additional prison staff.

“This will make a difference and with these additional resources and committed focused leadership I’m confident that the governor and management team at Featherstone can turn things round and achieve the improvements required.”

HMP Featherstone, a category C training and resettlement prison, holds around 650 male inmates.