More than 250 abuse allegations made against carers in Telford people's own homes

More than 250 allegations of abuse have been made against carers working in people's homes across Telford over the past three years, figures have revealed.

Across the UK there have been 23,000 allegations of abuse.

The data comes from a Freedom of Information request submitted by the BBC Radio 4 programme, File on 4.

Out of the 252 allegations in Telford, 125 were neglect.

Telford & Wrekin Council says it takes any allegation of abuse of vulnerable adults very seriously and encourages anyone who suspects abuse to report it.

Figures for Shropshire were not supplied as part of the FOI request.

Nationally, data obtained by the BBC revealed the claims included 12,000 allegations concerning neglect, 2,400 cases of psychological abuse, more than 3,400 allegations of physical abuse, as well as 400 claims of sexual abuse.

The vast majority related to care of elderly people in their homes, with more than 9,700 involving people aged over 80.

The BBC File On 4 investigation also sought to find out what action was taken following the allegations.

The FOI data showed prosecutions are rare, with just 700 of the 23,428 alerts resulting in police action and 15 prosecutions.

File On 4 said it was not possible to find out whether all these reports were valid and fully investigated.

Bridget Warr, chief executive of the UK Home Care Association, which represents care companies in the UK, described the findings as "horrifying" and blamed cuts to local Government budgets.

Local Government Ombudsman Michael King said there was a growing problem over standards of home care.

Ombudsman complaints about home care rose by 25% last year to 372 and 65% of them were upheld.

The Department of Health told the programme it has "introduced tougher inspections of care services, given councils access to up to £7.6bn of dedicated funding for social care and will continue to challenge local authorities that do not fulfil their duties under the Care Act".

File On 4 detailed how some elderly people were left for days without proper medication or attention to personal hygiene.

The BBC asked every council in England, Scotland and Wales with responsibility for social care, for the numbers of allegations of abuse and neglect made against home carers who were contracted by local authorities to provide home care.

In Northern Ireland, the BBC sent FOIs to health and social care trusts.

Only half the councils contacted in England, Scotland, Wales and NI provided data, suggesting the true number of allegations could be far higher.

