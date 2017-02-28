Four now arrested after armed police operation in Shrewsbury

Four people have been arrested following an incident where a number of firearms officers were called to a property in on Castle Gates, Shrewsbury.

Two men from the town, aged 40 and 19, and a 17-year-old male from Liverpool were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and remain in police custody.

A 38-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and handling stolen goods.

She remains in police custody at this time.

Roads in the area were closed from approximately 5.30pm on on Thursday, February 23, and reopened at around 11pm.

The Dana Footpath was also sealed off during the incident and people living nearby were asked to remain indoors.

No one was injured and there was no evidence to suggest a wider threat to the community.

Eyewitnesses said there were five police cars and a number of police dogs present at the scene.