Brave Telford pensioner fought off would-be robber, 20

A pensioner punched a man who was trying to rob him as he was leaving a Telford newsagents, a court heard.

The would-be robber fled empty handed after being confronted by 71-year-old Alan Jones.

Jordan Sheldrake, 20, was given two years custody at a young offenders institution when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Judge Peter Barrie said that while the victim appeared stoic about what happened, he was left feeling apprehensive and looking over his shoulder when he went out.

“I’m sure he was shaken and disturbed by the incident. I would like to commend Mr Jones for his courage, but feel sure he remains upset,” he said.

Sheldrake, from Norwich, admitted attempted robbery at an earlier hearing.

The court heard the defendant had a record of assaults, including two robberies in 2012 and 2015, and was in breach of a detention and training order at the time.

Mr Graham Russell, prosecuting, said the victim was leaving the Ketley News Shop and getting into his car when the defendant threatened him.

Sheldrake had a file and had exposed the wider part to the victim making it look like a knife.

“But Mr Jones was quick-witted enough and had the courage to punch the defendant who then ran off,” he said.

The attempted robbery happened a year ago when Sheldrake had visited friends, but had lost his train ticket and was eventually removed from the train in Telford on February 4.

Having slept rough overnight he needed money for a ticket back to Norwich and had tried to rob Mr Jones as he was collecting his newspaper.

Mr Paul Smith, defending, said Sheldrake had a chaotic background and had been receiving treatment and counselling.

He said Sheldrake had written a letter to the victim through his solicitor and was anxious to apologise.