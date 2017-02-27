Telford murder: Pensioner pleads guilty to stabbing his wife Belen Tripp to death

A pensioner has admitted stabbing his wife Belen Tripp to death at their home in Telford.

Peter Tripp, 70, pleaded guilty to murder at Stafford Crown Court this morning and will be sentenced later this afternoon.

Tripp killed his 52-year-old wife, who died after being found with stab injuries at a property in Sixth Avenue, Ketley Bank on November 15.

Mrs Tripp, who worked at Midlands-based firm CareTech, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A corner has already heard that police were alerted by a "very distressed female".

Officers attended the semi-detached house on Sixth Avenue on the morning of November 15 , where Mrs Tripp was found dead with "multiple stab wounds".

Neighbours described seeing around eight police cars, riot vans and ambulances on the residential street.

How the story unfolded: Telford murder: Police found Belen Tripp with 'multiple stab wounds', inquest told

Telford murder: Pensioner to face trial next year accused of killing his wife Belen Tripp

Telford murder: Family pay tribute to Belen Tripp as husband appears in court charged with killing her

Telford murder investigation: Stab victim named locally as Belen Tripp as floral tributes left at the scene

Telford murder probe after woman stabbed to death - with pictures and video

A family tribute to Belen released at the time said: "Belen, a loving sister, sister-in-law and auntie, was a source of great joy and laughter. Her laugh is something we will never forget, her family were so important to her and she treasured the time she spent with them.

"We are all absolutely devastated and she will forever leave footprints in all of our hearts. The Filipino community in Telford will never ever forget her, we know they cherished all the good times and camaraderie.

"Goodbye our big sis and auntie, rest in peace now, we love you."