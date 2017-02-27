facebook icon twitter icon
Telford murder: Pensioner pleads guilty to stabbing his wife Belen Tripp to death

A pensioner has admitted stabbing his wife Belen Tripp to death at their home in Telford.

Peter Tripp, bottom, has been charged with murdering his wife Belen, top, at their home in Ketley Bank
Peter Tripp, 70, pleaded guilty to murder at Stafford Crown Court this morning and will be sentenced later this afternoon.

Tripp killed his  52-year-old wife, who died after being found with stab injuries at a property in Sixth Avenue, Ketley Bank on November 15.

Police on the scene at Sixth Avenue in Ketley Bank
Officers and forensics on the scene at Sixth Avenue.

Mrs Tripp, who worked at Midlands-based firm CareTech, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A corner has already heard that police were alerted by a "very distressed female".

Belen Tripp
Officers attended the semi-detached house on Sixth Avenue on the morning of November 15 , where Mrs Tripp was found dead with "multiple stab wounds".

Neighbours described seeing around eight police cars, riot vans and ambulances on the residential street.

A family tribute to Belen released at the time said: "Belen, a loving sister, sister-in-law and auntie, was a source of great joy and laughter. Her laugh is something we will never forget, her family were so important to her and she treasured the time she spent with them.

"We are all absolutely devastated and she will forever leave footprints in all of our hearts. The Filipino community in Telford will never ever forget her, we know they cherished all the good times and camaraderie.

"Goodbye our big sis and auntie, rest in peace now, we love you."

 

 

 

