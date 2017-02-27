Telford Britain First march: Counter-protester arrested on suspicion of 'throwing brick' and injuring woman

A man arrested in connection with throwing a brick and injuring a woman during a Britain First march in Telford has been released on bail.

The 27-year-old travelled to Telford from Gloucester to join in with a counter protest against Saturday's march from Telford Central Station to Darby House, near Telford Shopping Centre.

Britain First were in the town to protest against what they claimed were the "horrors of Muslim grooming gangs".

The anti-fascist was arrested on suspicion of assault after a Britain First supporter in her 50s was injured by a thrown brick. She was treated at the scene and was discharged shortly afterwards.

Video of the assault filmed by the victim has since been released on Twitter and has been shared by hundreds of people including former EDL leader Tommy Robinson.

The man was released on bail until March 14.

Two other men arrested during the march have since both been released with no further action.

A 29-year-old from Selly Oak, in Birmingham, and a 64-year-old from Telford were arrested for breach of the peace.

There were around 300 police officers involved in the march on Saturday, which saw more than 150 members of the far right group walk through Telford.

Superintendent Tom Harding of West Mercia Police said the vast majority of people on both sides of the march had been peaceful.

Chief Inspector Keith Gee said: "West Mercia Police and partners worked closely with local residents and businesses to ensure we did everything possible to minimise the impact of the demonstrations on them, balancing policing a peaceful protest and enabling people to visit and enjoy the town centre.

"Those who were present held a largely peaceful protest and our officers liaised closely with them to help ensure this.

“I would like to thank people in the local community who were affected by the demonstrations, for their co-operation and patience on Saturday and their continued support."