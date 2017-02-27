20 more trees vandalised at Market Drayton Town Park

More trees have been damaged at a Market Drayton Town Park following a vandal attack a fortnight ago.

Two weeks ago about 10 of the 30 fruit trees planted in the community orchard section of Market Drayton Town Park were damaged.

Now over the weekend, police say 20 more have been vandalised.

Constable Mick Sturland, of Market Drayton's safer neighbourhood team, said: "A further 20 trees were damaged in the town park over the weekend.

"Clearly, whoever has done this thinks it's funny and has no concept of responsibility.

"Both this act and the previous one are criminal offences and we will pursue anyone identified as responsible in partnership with the Town Council.

"Market Drayton is a small town and therefore someone will know something about the offences."

More than £200 has been raised in order to replace the trees.

Geoff Sherry, from River Bank Books, said their target of raising £200 was achieved in just five days.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org