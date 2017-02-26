Man has leg slashed in early-hours attack near The Dana prison in Shrewsbury

A man was attacked and had his leg slashed in an early-hours attack near Shrewsbury town centre.

Two men assaulted a 29-year-old man as he walked along Beacalls Lane, next to the Dana prison.

The attack happened at about 4.50am this morning on the junction with Howard Street and the Dana footbridge.

Police say the victim suffered a non-life threatening wound to his leg which is thought to have been caused by some form of bladed item, and are appealing to anyone who may have information about the attack to come forward.

Location of the attack

One man being sought by police is thought to be white, in his early thirties, bald, six foot tall and was seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

The second man is thought to be white, in his late teens or early twenties, of a slim build and over six feet tall. He was believed to be wearing a blue hooded top and jeans.

Detective Sergeant Mathew Crisp said: "We know there were a lot of people in the vicinity at the time of the incident given its close proximity to Shrewsbury's nightlife.

"The victim and the two individuals described were seen crossing the Dana footbridge towards Castle Street directly after the incident and anyone who may have seen them or the incident is urged to come forward.

"Similarly anyone who was in the area early this morning may have seen something which could help officers to identify those responsible.

"This is undoubtedly a rare and concerning incident for the local area and thankfully the victim in this case was not seriously injured.

"I would like to take this opportunity to reassure the local community that we are doing everything in our power to identify those responsible as quickly as possible and ask anyone with information to come forward to support the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting the incident reference 166s of February 26.