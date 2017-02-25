Drink drive ban for Shropshire woman three times over the limit on school run

A woman caught three times over the drink drive limit on the school run has been banned from driving for more than two years.

Angela Claire Partington, of Whitchurch, was also ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and undertake a rehabilitation requirement.

She was caught on School Lane in Bronington after a tip-off to police.

A hearing at Wrexham Magistrates Court heard the 35-year-old had been “vilified” on social media after a previous court hearing.

Partington also admitted driving without insurance and was fined £180. She was also ordered to £85 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

At a previous hearing, magistrates heard that police had been acting on a tip-off when they found that Partington had 90 microgrammes of alcohol in her system. The legal limit is 35.

Magistrates at a special hearing last Saturday were told the case was aggravated by Partington’s high reading, and the fact that she had driven to school with a young child in the car.

The court heard Partington was also picking up another child and there was the danger to other schoolchildren and other road users.

Partington said she had only had one glass of wine while baking cakes for a school event.

She was held in custody overnight but was bailed pending sentence yesterday at Wrexham Magistrates Court.

An interim driving ban was imposed in the meantime.

Magistrates heard how officers went to the school and saw that Partington had a child in the Renault Laguna.

She went to school to pick up another child but while there it appeared she noticed the marked police car.

The prosecutor said that Partington appeared hesitant to drive away – so much so that all the other parents had left and she was the only one remaining.

At one stage she moved across to the passenger seat.

Approached by police, she said that she had wine the night before but none that day.

She blew a reading of 95 at the scene, was arrested, and produced the 90 reading at the police station.

Yesterday’s hearing was told Partington was “full of regret” over the incident.