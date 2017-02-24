Teenager arrested on suspicion of assault and cannabis possession in Telford

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of cannabis after police were called to an address in Telford.

West Mercia Police were called to an address in Bembridge, Brookside, at about 6.15pm on Thursday evening following reports a man had suffered a minor wound to his hand.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The teenager remains in police custody.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

They are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 968s of February 23.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.