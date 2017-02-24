Spared jail: Telford teenager sexually assaulted woman as she slept

A teenager from Telford who sexually assaulted a woman while she slept has been spared a jail term.

Kieran Torrens was told he had committed a “disgusting and horrible” act on the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard it was the second time he had assaulted the woman in December 2015, with another incident happening a couple of months before.

Mr Philip Beardwell, prosecuting, said that after Torrens was arrested police found search terms on his computer internet history relating to sexual activity with sleeping partners.

The 19-year-old of Boulton Grange, Randlay, had pleaded guilty to charges of assault by penetration and sexual assault at an earlier court hearing.

He appeared at Shrewsbury yesterday and was sentenced to two years in prison. But Judge Jim Tindal opted to suspend the jail term for a period of two years.

Torrens was also made the subject of a night-time curfew between 8pm and 8am for six months and ordered to pay £300 compensation to the victim.

He will also have to undergo a sex offender rehabilitation programme, and was barred from working with children and vulnerable adults for life.

Mr Delroy Henry, for Torrens, said his client was still very young and immature and was very remorseful about what he had done. He said his family were still standing by and supporting him.

Sentencing Torrens, Judge Tindal said: “I have to tell you that what you did was disgusting. It was repellent. “