Shropshire pub raiders steal cash, alcohol and laptop

Cash, alcohol and a laptop were stolen during a burglary at a village pub near Market Drayton.

The items were taken from the Fox and Hounds in Cheswardine.

The burglars broke in through the kitchen door at the rear of the premises sometime between 11.30pm on Wednesday and about 8.45am yesterday.

Landlord Michael Coughlan has hit out at the offenders and said it has left his daughter shaken up.

“They broke-in through a grill in the back kitchen door," he said.

“They took little bits of cash that was lying around such as the tips that were in the tip jar and a few bags of change.

“They took a laptop that we were working on downstairs. They also took about 20 to 25 spare bottles of spirits. They have made my little girl afraid and she is crying.”

Mr Coughlan said it was the first time the business had been broken into in the two-and-a-half years he has been landlord.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org