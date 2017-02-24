Michael Warham murder trial: Jury out to deliberate

A jury has started deliberations in the case of a man accused of murdering a 16-year-old in Shrewsbury.

Declan Graves, 19, of Dymchurch Road, Liverpool, denies murdering Michael Warham in the Meole Brace area of Shrewsbury last year.

The trial at Stafford Crown Court has previously heard how two gangs of young men were involved in a running battle with wooden poles, pieces of scaffolding, and knives.

Mr Warham, who was from the Bootle area of Merseyside, was left with stab wounds to his chest and abdomen and died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on August 4.