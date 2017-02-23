Man, 28, arrested on suspicion of rape over Bridgnorth pub car park attack

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape following an attack in a pub car park in Bridgnorth.

The man is currently being questioned by detectives investigating the incident, which happened behind the Falcon Pub in St John's Street between 1.30am and 2.30am on Sunday morning.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, reported that she was in the car park when she was approached by an unknown man who raped her.

Investigations are ongoing and police are continuing to appeal for information. They would like to speak to anyone who was in or around the Falcon Pub or the car park behind the pub between 11pm on Saturday night and 2.30am on Sunday morning.

They are especially keen to speak to anyone who saw a man and a woman in the car park between 1.30am and 2.30am or anyone else who saw someone acting suspiciously in the area.

Anyone who has information that could help the police with their investigation is asked to call 101 and quote incident 84s of 19 February 2017. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org