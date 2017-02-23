Cyclists warned after dozens of bikes stolen in Shrewsbury

Cyclists should be on their guard - more than a dozen bikes have been stolen in Shrewsbury this month.

Some of the bikes were chained up to lamp posts or secured in bike shelters around the town.

But all have disappeared and their owners would like them back.

The first of those to be taken was a black and purple Trek EX8 mountain bike which went missing from a cycle rack at Acton Burnell on February 11.

Two Trek mountain bikes were stolen from an outbuilding of a farm at Leaton, Bomere Heath overnight on Thursday/Friday (FEB 16/17).

Two mountain bikes, cycling accessories and a cycle frame were pinched from Isle Lane, Bicton Heath after a shed was broken in to between February 10-17.

On February 16 a silver Specialised bike was taken from the cycle shed at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and later in the day a grey and blue Cube Analog was taken from the same spot. Two men, one with a goatee style beard the other wearing a light coloured cap, were seen in the area at the time.

The following day a red-framed Trek mountain bike was taken from a college bike rack in Priory Road and a locked yellow Voodoo bike was stolen from outside a butcher’s shop in Longden Coleham.

On Saturday bolt cutters were used to steal a black Giant Talon mountain bike from railings near the town’s swimming baths, a burgundy coloured rally mountain bike with a creaking pedal was taken from a garden in Ditherington and a grey and red Saracen bike was stolen from outside a shop on Mount Pleasant Road.

Also on Saturday a shed on Massey Crescent in Harlescott was broken in to an attempt was made to steal a bike although the two offenders ran off when disturbed.

Now PC Ingrid Tozer from Shrewsbury Town Centre Police is hoping to reunite some bikes, which were found when a warrant was executed on a property in the town, with their rightful owners.

Anyone who recognises a bike in the photo – and can prove it is theirs – should contact PC Tozer on 101. Anyone with information about the stolen bikes should also call 101.