Two Transit vans stolen from Shrewsbury business

Two Transit vans have been stolen from a business in Shrewsbury.

Police say the two Ford Transit vans were taken from a furnishing business on Archers Way on Battlefield Enterprise Park.

They are both white and the registration plates are YR13 AEP and YT13 ZLX.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 0090s of February 20.

Meanwhile, a motorised saw was stolen from a farm. The incident happened at about 5pm on Saturday at Hayford, Westbury.

Three men with a white transit van were seen on the premises, with one claiming to have called to inquire about a car.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 0577s of February 18. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org