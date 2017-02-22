Shrewsbury boss fined £3,500 over danger hoverboards

A Shrewsbury company director has been fined over £3,500 and ordered to pay court costs of more than £2,800 after admitting selling hoverboards which were unsafe.

James Owen, of Rebo UK Ltd, based on Vanguard Way, Battlefield, pleaded guilty to selling and supplying a hoverboard which failed to meet UK safety regulations when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court.

During 2015, hoverboards were seen as the must have gadget for Christmas, yet despite extensive media coverage about potentially unsafe hoverboards being sold online and in shops, Rebo UK Ltd had imported a number into the UK without undertaking adequate safety checks.

Having been made aware of the importation, Shropshire Council’s trading standards and licensing team advised the trader not to sell the products unless they could demonstrate that the items fully complied with UK safety legislation.

In December 2015, Rebo UK Ltd was found to be offering hoverboards for sale via their website with a claimed saving of 31 per cent against the recommended retail price (RRP) of £399.95.

One of the boards was purchased but, following a safety examination, was found to pose a “high risk” to users.

There were issues with the build quality of the product, electrical safety concerns, and the instruction booklet supplied failed to provide the information necessary to operate the hoverboard safely.

Concerns were raised nationally over the safety of hoverboards after a number burst in to flames.

The investigation into the matter established that Rebo UK Ltd had failed to establish that the products met UK safety legislation before placing the products on the market, and also found that the RRP advertised had no foundation and had simply been made up by the company themselves.

Grant Tunnadine, investigations team manager for trading standards and licensing, said: “I am very pleased with the outcome of this investigation, and it is clear that the court has recognised our concerns with the practices undertaken by this business.

“What is particularly disappointing is that Rebo UK Ltd, despite being advised on the correct course of action, still chose to sell a non-compliant, high-risk product.

“Businesses that import and sell products such as hoverboards have a legal duty to ensure that before an item is put on sale to the public, that it is safe.

“This can be achieved through the appropriate testing of a product, a proper assessment of a manufacturer’ processes and testing regimes, and by ensuring that the correct documentation is provided and retained.

“These are essential steps that every importer must consider, as failing to do so puts the safety of consumers at risk. The sale of products that put the safety of the public at risk is a serious matter, and one in which we will not hesitate to fully investigate using the powers at our discretion.”

Mal Price, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for planning, housing, regulatory services and environment, added: “Traders must take their responsibility towards their customers very seriously and this is particularly the case when selling electrical machinery. They must ensure that their products are safe before putting them on sale. Consumers have a basic right to expect that the goods they buy are safe.”