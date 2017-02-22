Michael Warham murder trial: Knife found near scene of Shrewsbury stabbing ‘was probably fatal weapon’

A knife found in a Shrewsbury garden near to where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed twice was most likely the weapon used to inflict the fatal blows, a court has heard.

Tests showed that the kitchen knife revealed traces of Michael Warham’s DNA following an attack in Shrewsbury in August.

A jury at Stafford Crown Court heard yesterday the blade of the knife was consistent with cuts on the hooded top and T-shirt the victim was wearing.

The teenager was found with stab wounds on the pavement in the Meole Brace area of Shrewsbury on August 1.

The jury has heard that Mr Warham, who was stabbed in the chest and abdomen, died three days later.

Declan Graves, 19, of Dymchurch Road, Liverpool, denies murdering Mr Warham, who was also from the Merseyside area.

At court yesterday forensic scientist Martin Whittaker said tests on the handle of the knife showed partial DNA of at least two people, but he could not say that Graves had been in contact with the knife. However, he said test cuts to the black hooded top and black T-shirt taken from the victim were similar to slits found on the lower back area of both items.

He said the apparent location of the cuts in relation to the wounds was likely to have been caused during a struggle with the arms moving about and the clothing moving on the body.

“The knife was capable of causing the cuts in the clothing so, with the DNA, it is likely that it was used to stab the victim,” he said.

Similar tests with a bread knife, also recovered at the scene by police, showed that, even using considerable force, the knife did not penetrate the material.

Mr Whittaker said there was no visible blood on the kitchen knife but there was some “greasy staining” which revealed DNA from the victim on the 20cm blade.

The court has heard Mr Warham was fatally wounded during a confrontation between two groups of youths and CCTV footage has shown several youths running in Moneybrook Way, Stapleton Road and Wayford Close, and it is claimed some were armed with scaffolding poles while others carried wooden posts and knives.

Mr Warham had been in a flat in Moneybrook Way with his pregnant girlfriend, Nikita Fraughan, and two other men and had left with his male friends to confront another group of males, said to include the defendant.

The trial continues.