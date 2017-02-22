Michael Warham murder trial: Live updates

Read live court updates as the trial continues into the killing of 16-year-old Michael Warham in Shrewsbury.

The teenager was found with stab wounds on the pavement in the Meole Brace area of Shrewsbury on August 1.

Mr Warham, who was stabbed in the chest and abdomen, died three days later.

Declan Graves, 19, of Dymchurch Road, Liverpool, denies murdering Mr Warham, who was also from the Merseyside area.

Follow court updates from reporter Sam Morris: