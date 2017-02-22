Bank ATM customer robbed at knifepoint in Wem

A knife-wielding robber held up a man in Wem before making off with a quantity of cash.

The victim had been to a bank ATM in High Street, and was walking towards Pyms Road, along Drawwell Lane, when he was grabbed from behind.

His male assailant appeared to be carrying a steel bladed knife and demanded money.

Police said he took a quantity of cash in a brown envelope in the incident at about 3pm on February 17.

The offender is described as white, in his 30s, of medium build, 6ft tall and wearing a hooded dark jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org