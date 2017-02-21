Warning over out-of-date meat danger after theft from Church Stretton shop

Police have warned about the dangers of eating out-of-date meat after items were stolen from the bins of a shop in Church Stretton.

The meat, which had passed its sell by date, was stolen from the bins in a locked compound from the Co-op store in Lion Meadow overnight on February 19.

Staff discovered that a number of bags containing meat had been taken and opened overnight and police are urging people not to risk consuming out-of-date products that may no longer be fit for human consumption.

West Mercia Police say if eaten, the food poses a serious risk to health.

Anyone with any information can call 101 quoting incident number 0271s of February 20. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org