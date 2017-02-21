Shrewsbury rapist admits to three arson attacks on pub

A 24-year-old Shrewsbury man currently serving a life sentence for the brutal rape of a teenage girl has appeared in court to admit torching a pub on three separate occasions.

Serial arsonist Matthew Gill also asked for 18 other offences to be taken into consideration when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday.

Gill, formerly of Reedham Road in Herongate, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to a charge of arson with intent to endanger life.

It relates to an incident at the former Severn Apprentice pub in Coton Hill on November 28, 2009.

He also admitted two separate charges of arson, relating to the same pub, on December 26, 2009, and January 7, 2010.

Gill pleaded guilty to a fourth charge of burgling the pub and stealing £100 in cash on January 7, 2010. He appeared at court yesterday via video link.

Judge Peter Barrie adjourned the case for a psychiatric report to be carried out, with Gill remanded in custody until his sentencing in the week beginning April 18.

Gill is currently in prison serving a discretionary life term for raping a 14-year-old girl in Shrewsbury in May 2015.

He grabbed the teenager as she walked to school and dragged her into bushes before she was stabbed with a knife, gagged, bound and raped.

The victim was screaming and pleading for her life as she was threatened with a kitchen knife during the horrific 20-minute ordeal.

Gill had selected his young victim at random having watched a number of violent rape pornography films on his laptop the previous night. The offence took place on a footpath running through a wooded area off the Ellesmere Road.

Gill was arrested on the same day.

He was ordered to serve a minimum of five years and four months in prison after admitting rape and two counts of attempted rape. Judge Robin Onions said he should not be eligible for release until a parole board had considered the level of risk.

In 2011, Gill was locked up for setting fire to his neighbour’s house while the man’s wife and baby were inside.

He was described as a “dangerous individual” by Detective Chief Inspector Neil Jamieson, of West Mercia Police, following his conviction for rape.