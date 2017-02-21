facebook icon twitter icon
Man arrested in Telford Shopping Centre on suspicion of making threats to kill

A man was arrested in Telford Shopping Centre on suspicion of making threats to kill.

Police were called to Sherwood Square, at Telford Shopping Centre, at around 11.30am to reports of a man making threats.

A number of police cars were sent to the Red Oak car park, off Grange Central.

The 36-year-old from Telford is currently in police custody.

Anybody with information should call 101 quoting incident number 232s of February 21.

