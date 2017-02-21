Bridgnorth car park rape investigation launched

Police have revealed they are now investigating a rape in a Bridgnorth car park over the weekend.

A woman was raped in the car park at the back of the Falcon Pub in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At between 1.30am and 2.30am the victim, in her 50s, was in the car park where she was approached by an unknown man who then attacked her.

Detective Inspector Mark Jones said: "Incidents of this kind, where someone is raped by an unknown man, are extremely rare. They are extremely concerning and we are keen to identify the man responsible as soon as possible.

"We would like to speak to anyone who was in or around the Falcon Pub or the car park behind the pub between 11pm on Saturday night and 2.30am on Sunday morning. We're especially keen to speak to anyone who saw a man and a woman in the car park between 1.30am and 2.30am or anyone else who saw someone acting suspiciously in the area.

"Following our appeal at the weekend we have received a number of calls from members of the public with information that has provided useful leads. I'd like to thank those people who have contacted us so far and encourage anyone else with information to call us as soon as possible.

"As you would expect, the victim is extremely distressed by this incident and she is currently being given all the support she needs by specially trained officers.

"Understandably, this incident has caused a lot of concern locally and this is why we are working extremely hard to identify the man responsible for this incident. We are putting on extra patrols in the area to provide reassurance."

If you have information that could help police with their investigation please call 101 and quote incident 84s of February 19.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org