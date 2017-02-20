Jailed: Telford rapist preyed on schoolgirls

A 21-year-old Telford man has been jailed for raping a teenager while he was on bail for attempting to groom other schoolgirls for sex on the internet.

Jason McKernan was said by a judge at Shrewsbury Crown Court to have “preyed on very young girls”.

The court heard McKernan had forced the 16-year-old to have sex after carrying her up the stairs.

In the weeks before the incident McKernan had targeted two other girls – one aged 14 and the other aged 12 – to get them to meet him. He had direct contact with another girl at a bus stop near her school when he told her he ‘loved’ her and wanted to kiss her.

McKernan, of Station Road, Donnington, was jailed for a total of five years and three months.

Judge Peter Barrie told McKernan he had preyed on very young girls and engaged in discussions to induce them to meet him and was clear he had sexual behaviour in mind.

He said three of the offences were committed while he was on bail including forcing one of the girls to have sex, and McKernan had used violence and threats of violence.

McKernan was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for life and must be on the sex offenders’ register for life.

He had admitted a charge of rape, two allegations of attempting to meet a girl under 16 after grooming and an offence of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, on various dates in April and May last year.

Miss Samantha Powis, prosecuting, said that on the first occasion he met the rape victim, who was 16, he told her he loved her.

When she saw him outside her home he had threatened her not to tell anyone or he would get his girlfriend to kill her.

Miss Powis said the defendant had forced his way in and lifted the girl round the waist and took her upstairs.

Police had been on their way to arrest McKernan and went to the address where the distressed girl shouted from a bedroom window.

Miss Powis said that previously McKernan had engaged in text and phone calls with one girl and Facebook contact, but they had blocked him.

Mr Delroy Henry, for McKernan, said his client had a disturbed upbringing and had been diagnosed with a personality disorder.