Cannabis plants seized from Telford house after man arrested

A quantity of cannabis plants were seized from a property in Telford after officers arrested a man on suspicion of supplying drugs in the street then searched his home.

The man, in his 40s, was spotted by police on patrol, in Burford, Brookside.

A search of his address uncovered a bedroom containing an undisclosed amount of plants being grown.

PC Gareth Bee , of Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We were on foot patrol when we observed a male. A stop and search was carried out and we recovered a quantity of cannabis and during a subsequent search of his home address cannabis was found growing.

"He was taken to the police station and has since been bailed for further police inquiries to be carried out."

The man was also arrested on suspicion of cultivating the plants during the incident which happenend at 4pm yesterday.