Woman sexually assaulted in Bridgnorth car park

A woman in her 50s was sexually assaulted in a car park in Bridgnorth this morning.

The incident happened in a car park off St John's Street at about 2.25am.

Police want to speak to anyone who was in or around the Falcon pub, or the car park to rear of the pub, between 11pm yesterday and 2.30am today.

Detective Inspector Helen Kinrade, of West Mercia Police, said: "We are currently working with a female in her 50s to offer her support and get more details about the incident.

"We're particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a man and woman in the car park between 1.30am and 2.30am, or anyone else who saw someone acting suspiciously in the area."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote incident 84s of February 19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.