Speeders caught doing 100mph on A5 in Shrewsbury

Two drivers can expect a court appearance after being caught doing 100mph on the A5.

Both were caught by the Central Motorway Police Group which was out on patrol in the area today with one driver found to have no licence and no insurance.

A Ford Ka was stopped after being followed by the unmarked police vehicle after travelling at 100mph towards Shrewsbury.

The vehicle was confiscated after the stop when the driver was discovered to have no licence or insurance.

A second car, a Porsche Boxster, was stopped after being followed at 105 mph, also heading towards Shrewsbury on the A5.

Both drivers are likely to face a court appearance and a potential ban from driving as a result.

PC Anthony McKenzie of the Central Motorway Police said they were particularly pleased to have caught the Ka driver, given the motorist's lack of a licence or insurance.

The officer said he hoped the incidents would serve as a warning to other drivers.

He said: "The two main issues are first of all it is dangerous but the second thing is something people do not tend to realise, and it is a message we promote when we speak with them one on one in the back of the car, it is about perception.

"It is about the people who have just been caught on a speed camera and it causes animosity because some people are caught doing 35mph in a 30 zone and then they see someone flying past at 90mph and they rightly think it is unfair."

PC McKenzie drivers need to be vigilant because they can find themselves going along with the flow of traffic and ending up speeding on the road.

He said: "You have got a road full of speeding motorists and I think it happens to a lot of people, they are going at 70pmh and they get overtaken and as they continue the journey the speed goes up and up.

"It is about avoiding the temptation because

The officer also spoke of the specific dangers related to speeding on the A5.

He said: "The big danger, particularly at night time, is it is a 70mph road and there is no hard shoulder."