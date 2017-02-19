Several sheep killed in Shropshire fields

Police are warning dog walkers to keep their pets on a lead while walking near livestock after several sheep were attacked and killed on farm land.

It happened on land owned by Cheswardine Park Farm, near Market Drayton, at about 5pm on Saturday.

Owners found six sheep had been attacked and four of them have since died.

Market Drayton police safer neighbourhood team is urging dog walkers to keep their pets on a lead, especially near livestock.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.