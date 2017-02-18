Market Drayton tree vandalism sparks fundraising campaign

A fundraising campaign has been launched after vandals cut down fruit trees in Market Dryaton park.

About 10 of the 30 fruit trees planted in the community orchard section of Market Drayton Town Park have been damaged.

Now a Market Drayton business has set up a fundraising group in order to replace the trees, which were cut down on Wednesday evening.

Geoff Sherry, of River Bank Books, said: “We are a small online book shop based in Market Drayton. We saw on Twitter that Market Drayton police had reported some upsetting news that some mindless thugs vandalised a number of new young trees in the town’s park area. We feel that Market Drayton needs a helping hand in replacing these trees.”

“It is such a shame.

“We love living in Market Drayton and to hear of this kind of news is really upsetting for all residents.

“The council get a tough time with all the cut backs with funding.

“This park and the trees that are planted in it are for all our benefits to enjoy, not to destroy.

“We want to raise as much as possible to get them replaced, and enjoy spring and summer this year.

“All money raised will be given to Market Drayton Town Council to replace them.”

David Minnery, mayor of Market Drayton, said: “These fruit trees were put up last winter and were growing well.

“It is shocking this has happened after a lot of time and effort went into planting them.

“It is depressing and awful.”

Police in the town said anyone with information should call them on 101.

To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Riverbankbooks