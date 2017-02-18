Calls for stricter punishments people who shine laser pens at aircraft

Stricter punishments are needed for people who shine laser pens at aircraft, according to an MP.

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard has long campaigned about the dangers of laser pens and drones being flown at aircraft and has called for stricter punishment for people caught.

Across the country, air ambulances have been involved in incidents where laser pens have been shone at them, which can temporarily blind the pilot having potentially catastrophic results.

Mr Pritchard said the use of laser pens and drones flown inappropriately can endanger lives.

He said: “These are very serious incidents and I have campaigned for a change in the criminal law to ensure that the sanctions for endangering civilian and military aircraft with laser pens or drones are more serious penalties.

“These attacks are a danger to pilots, passengers and people on the ground.”

Today, the Midlands Air Ambulance has also warned of the dangers of pointing laser pens at aircraft.

Becky Steele, air operations manager for the charity, said: “Unfortunately laser attacks on air ambulance helicopters has increased significantly across the UK in the last year. Thankfully Midlands Air Ambulance hasn’t been affected in the past 12 months, but we are still keen to highlight the danger of pointing laser pens at aircraft.

“While laser attacks are most likely to be caused by thoughtless actions rather than malicious intent, the consequences could be devastating as the light can easily damage the aircrews’ eyes, or distract the pilot and cause a catastrophic accident. We are therefore appealing to the public not to shine lasers at aircraft, and would ask anyone who sees an individual pointing a laser pen at helicopters or airplanes to contact the police.”

At the end of January, Devon Air Ambulance was on its way to Holsworthy to help an elderly lady who had fallen when the pilot’s vision was obstructed by a green laser.

On November 5 last year a doctor on board a Wales Air Ambulance helicopter was temporarily blinded by a laser pen.

Police said that as well as causing eye damage to the medic, it also threatened the safety of the aircraft itself and all those on board.