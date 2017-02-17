Xbox consoles, mountain bike and diesel stolen in £1,000 Telford burglary

Two Xbox consoles, a mountain bike and diesel worth £1,000 have been stolen from properties in Telford.

A house in Leegomery, was broken into and a black Xbox One, a controller and two games were stolen.

The burglary happened between 11pm on Wednesday and 5am on Thursday at the house in Chockleys Meadow.

The burglar got into the house through the front door.

Meanwhile, another Xbox was stolen from a house in Withybrook on Tuesday at about 4am.

Between February 10 and February 13, an oil tank was broken into in Horton Farm and 500 litres of diesel was taken, worth about £1,000.

Also, fishing tackle and a fishing box worth about £2,000 was stolen from a property in Ketley.

The locks of a shed were forced at the property in Broadway between 6pm on Monday and 8am on Tuesday.

A van with several tool boxes inside was stolen from a drive in The Rock.

The theft of the Toyota Hylux van was between 10.30pm on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday at the property in Magnolia Drive.

Anyone with information can call police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org