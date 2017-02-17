Michael Warham murder trial: Court updates from day five

The trial of the man accused of murdering 16-year-old Michael Warham in Shrewsbury continues today.

Declan Graves, 19, of Dymchurch Road in Liverpool, denies murdering Mr Warham in August last year.

Mr Warham, who was from the Bootle area of Merseyside, was found in Wayford Close, Meole Brace, shortly before 10pm on August 1. He had suffered a stab wound to the chest and died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on August 4.

Follow Lucy Todman's updates from Stafford Crown Court: