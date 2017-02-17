Armed robber wearing balaclava held shop worker at knifepoint

An armed man wearing a balaclava threatened a shop worker at knifepoint and demanded money from the till.

The attempted robbery happened at a shop in Madeley Road, Ironbridge, although police have not revealed which shop it happened at.

The man, who was brandishing a six-inch knife, approached the woman working at the till and demanded money. However he left empty handed and the woman was not injured.

Officers describe him as white, over 6ft tall, wearing a dark purple jacket with white letters, camouflage trousers and a balaclava.

It happened just before 2.30pm yesterday.

West Mercia Police are now asking the public for help in tracing the man.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 408s of February 16.