Telford police deal with 151 incidents in just one day
Police in Telford dealt with more than 150 incidents in just 24 hours.
West Mercia Police officers took to social media today to make people aware of what a day in the life of the police can be like.
Taking to Twitter today, @TelfordCops said that in the previous 24 hours, it was called to 151 incidents.
In last 24 hrs we've dealt with 151 incidents - 1 assault, 3 burglaries, 1 sex off, 12 thefts, 10 domestics, 8 veh crime,17 concern 4 safety— TelfordCops (@TelfordCops) February 16, 2017
These included one assault, three burglaries, one sexual offence, 12 thefts, 10 domestic incidents, eight vehicle crimes and 17 concerns for safety.
