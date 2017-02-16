Jailed: Telford thug left 21st birthday man with serious injuries in pub assault

A Telford thug has been jailed for 2o months after a man celebrating his 21st birthday was left with serious injuries after his head struck the ground when he was punched in the face outside a pub.

Paul Ratcliffe was celebrating his birthday in Newport when he was attacked following a verbal clash between two groups of drinkers at the Barley Mow.

He was left with a fracture to the skull and some bleeding to the brain after the assault by ground worker Martin Rudd in the early hours of June 20, 2015.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court, 29-year-old Rudd was jailed having admitted causing Mr Ratcliffe grievous bodily harm.

Judge Peter Barrie said Rudd had got himself involved in someone else’s dispute and lost his temper and resorted to violence.

He said Rudd had not been part of the drunken dispute and had tried to restrain a man arguing with the victim.

“But sadly you were irritated by Mr Ratcliffe when he came up behind you and turned and punched him,” he said.

Judge Barrie said Rudd had not intended to cause the head injuries and had expressed remorse, but had not initially accepted what he had done until the point of trial.

The court heard that Rudd, of Burford, Brookside, had previous convictions for battery, affray and assaulting a police officer.

Miss Heidi Kubik, prosecuting, said another man, who was not in court, had made abusive comments and fuelled the ill-feeling in the pub.

She said when he was punched Mr Ratcliffe fell and the back of his head hit the ground causing a fracture and bleeding to the brain. The victim was unconscious for 15 minutes and spent three days in hospital.

However, he suffered vomiting and headaches and the injury had restricted his work and social life and sporting activities.

Part of the attack outside the pub was captured on CCTV and was played to the court and showed the victim being knocked to the floor by the force of the punch.

Mr Brendan Reedy, for Rudd, said his client had been trying to keep the parties apart and the victim was gesturing and he had only struck one blow and had expressed genuine remorse.