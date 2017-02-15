Welshpool man fined £75 over dog poo left in street

A dog owner has been fined £75 for not cleaning up after their dog had fouled on the street.

Powys County Council’s Environmental Protection team issued the fixed penalty notice to the dog owner from Welshpool after a member of the public reported it.

The incident took place on November 14, 2016, at the Oldford estate in Welshpool.

Now the council is reminding residents and local businesses that they can report any dog fouling incidents that take place on designated land to the council so that it can investigate.

Councillor John Powell, cabinet member for environment and sustainability, said: “The information provided has allowed the council to investigate and issue the fixed penalty notice to this dog owner.

“We understand the impact dog fouling has on our communities and we are determined to tackle this issue.

“However, we can’t do this alone and all our residents and local businesses can play a vital role in helping to combat this in Powys.

“This is a clear example that by working together, we can combat dog fouling in our county.”

To report a dog fouling incident or advise the local authority of a particular problem in an area, email tls.helpdesk@powys.gov.uk or telephone 0845 6027035 or 01597 827465.