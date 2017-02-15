Telford trio jailed for brutally beating victim as 'punishment' for talking to police

A man was left with serious facial injuries after he was given a “thorough beating” by three men to punish him for going to the police, a court heard.

Adam Wild suffered a catalogue of injuries including a fractured cheek, broken nose, cut lip, a black eye, bruising and damage to his ribs, in the assault a year ago. He was forced to cower on the floor in the garden of his daughter’s home and cover his face in an effort to protect himself.

His three attackers, all from Telford – James Bennett, Anthony Burton and Christopher Knight – were each jailed for 18 months at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday.

The court heard the defendants had a grievance with Mr Wild after he told police about a previous incident when Burton had punched him.

Judge Peter Barrie said the defendants went back a few days later with the intention of attacking him and gave him a thorough beating. “This was not a spur of the moment incident but was deliberate and premeditated and you outnumbered the victim three to one,” he said.

Bennett, 28, of Bishops Walk, Donnington; Burton, 30, of Victoria Court, Hadley, and Knight, 33, of Culmington, Stirchley, had all admitted assault causing actual bodily harm on January 11 last year.

Mr Benjamin Lawrence, prosecuting, said matters started on January 8 with a dispute between Mr Wild’s daughter and two other women, one being related to Bennett.

There was a confrontation between the women and the defendants during which Burton had simulated punching Mr Wild, but had made contact with one punch.

He said it appeared the defendants took exception to Mr Wild reporting the matter to the police and returned three days later.

He said they called Mr Wild “a grass” and said he would “be dead” if he called the police again and Knight punched him on the jaw before the other two joined in the assault.

The court heard Bennett and Burton had previous convictions for assault and Knight had convictions for burglary and possession of cannabis.

Defence counsel for the three men said they had all shown remorse for the injuries inflicted on the victim and that they had been angry but there was no excuse for their actions.