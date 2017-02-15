Shropshire driver faces trial on road rage allegation

A 30-year-old man will stand trial following an alleged road rage incident in Ellesmere.

Kenneth Howells-Walker has denied charges of possession of a craft knife and threatening a woman in September last year.

He has also denied an allegation of driving his VW van dangerously in relation to the incident on September 19 on the B5068 near ETC Saw Mills in Elsom Road, Ellesmere.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday the case was adjourned until May 10 for trial and Howells-Walker, of Hills Park, Ellesmere, was allowed bail.